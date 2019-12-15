‘Barney’ sluit afscheidstour af in MartiniPlaza

Van Barneveld, die zaterdag tijdens zijn laatste WK darts al in de eerste ronde werd uitgeschakeld, laat op zijn Facebookpagina weten, dat hij besloten heeft om op afscheidstour te gaan: hij sluit zich aan bij Kings of Darts. Daarmee staat hij op 24 januari in de Brabanthallen in Den Bosch, op 26 januari in de Expohallen in Enschede en op 28 januari in MartiniPlaza in Groningen.



Op zaterdag 8 februari neemt hij met Barney Dome in AFAS Live echt afscheid van zijn fans.